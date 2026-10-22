Mumbai: BMC Proposes Cutting 695 Trees, Transplanting 666 For Goregaon-Mulund Link Road Project

The BMC’s proposed tree removal and transplantation for the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road project has drawn objections from environmental activists, who have called for alternatives to minimise the loss of Mumbai’s green cover | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, October 22, 2026: As many as 1,524 trees will be removed for the upcoming Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR), further reducing the city's shrinking green cover due to massive infrastructure projects.

The BMC's Tree Authority has published a notice proposing the cutting of 695 trees and the transplantation of 666 trees that fall within the construction area of the proposed GMLR from the Western Express Highway to Airoli Toll Naka, as well as the improvement of the junction of the Eastern Express Highway and the GMLR.

Environmental Activists Oppose Tree Removal

Environmental activists have strongly objected to the BMC's proposal to remove 1,524 trees, arguing that development cannot come at the cost of destroying the very environment that sustains us. The loss of hundreds of trees will adversely affect biodiversity, air quality, urban temperatures and the overall quality of life of Mumbaikars.

Godfrey Pimenta, trustee of Watchdog Foundation, has written to the BMC's Superintendent of Gardens, the Municipal Commissioner and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), strongly condemning the tree cutting and urging a viable alternative that can minimise tree losses.

"The proposed destruction and transplantation of such a large number of trees is deeply concerning and could have irreversible consequences for Mumbai's environment and ecological balance. Mumbai is already experiencing unusually hot and humid weather. At a time when the city desperately needs more green cover to combat rising temperatures, reduce pollution, and preserve its ecological balance, such large-scale loss of trees raises serious questions about the environmental cost of infrastructure development," Pimenta said.

Activists Call For Sustainable Development

Sagar Devre, a green activist from Mulund and a practising advocate, said, "Mumbai is already battling alarming levels of air pollution, rising temperatures and growing water stress, with drought-like conditions a recurring concern. In such a situation, the proposal to cut 695 trees and transplant another 666 for the GMLR is deeply concerning. Trees are not obstacles to development; they are our natural lifeline, protecting our air, supporting the water cycle and safeguarding our ecological balance."

"As a pro-environment local resident, I strongly oppose the indiscriminate loss of our green cover in the name of development. We need better roads, but not at the cost of our environment and the health of future generations. Development must be sustainable, scientifically planned and sensitive to nature. Mumbai needs more trees, cleaner air and water security, not another step towards becoming a concrete jungle," Devre said.

GMLR Project Expected To Be Completed By 2028

The GMLR is an ambitious Rs 14,000-crore project undertaken by the BMC to connect the western and eastern suburbs through a 12.2-km-long corridor. It is expected to be completed by the end of 2028.

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The 12.2-km corridor is divided into four phases. The first involves road widening, while the second includes flyover construction in the western suburbs along with tunnel boring machine (TBM)-driven tunnels. The third phase includes a road-over-bridge at Nahur, connecting to the final phase—an elevated flyover with cloverleaf interchanges up to Airoli.

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