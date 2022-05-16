Navi Mumbai celebrates International Family Day with families of Safaimitra at NMMC headquarters

Everyone loves and cares for their family, said Dr. Babasaheb Rajale, Deputy Commissioner, Solid Waste Management, on the occasion of World Family Day. He expressed that Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation is also a family and the joy of celebrating today's World Family Day with the families of Safaimitra is an important reason.

May 15 is celebrated around the world as World Family Day, as declared by the United Nations General Assembly in 1993. On this occasion, under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Abhijeet Bangar, a family gathering of Safaimitra workers was organized. On this occasion, senior civic officials were present.

NMMC has been ranked second in the country in the Safaimitra Suraksha Challenge under Swachh Survey. The civic body has already started effective implementation of state-of-the-art mechanical conversion of sewerage ducts and septic tank cleaning, taking full care of the safety of the cleaners, such as machine holes instead of manholes. Similarly, various schemes have been started for the empowerment of Safaimitra, scholarship facilities for the education of their children. Their health is also being examined within the prescribed period with special attention. Addressing them as Safaimitra has created a positive attitude towards their work in these workers and also a sense of satisfaction in their families. A special video depicting this was screened this time.

On the occasion of this family reunion, a melodious orchestra of Marathi and Hindi songs was organized for the entertainment of the families of the Safai friends present.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 11:23 AM IST