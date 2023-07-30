Navi Mumbai: Case Against Call Centre Routing Int’l Calls To Indian Numbers

Photo: Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: The Rabale MIDC police have registered a case of cheating and forgery against two women for allegedly routing international calls to Indian numbers, thereby causing loss to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and posing a security threat to the country.

A police official said that the DoT complained at its toll-free numbers that many residents in Maharashtra, Punjab, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu were receiving calls from their relatives from other countries but they did not show the country code. In fact, it showed the local number of Maharashtra with city codes.

SIP trunk lines for call centres

When DoT probed the matter, it found that two call centres had taken SIP trunk lines for call centres and they were using it for grey market operations. The companies were identified as M/s Jas Technology Pvt Ltd and M/s Savitarka Business Solution Pvt Ltd with their operation office at MIDC TTC industrial area in Rabale. The proprietors of these two companies are identified as Sushmita Rajkumar and N Sudha Rao.

While Jas Technology had taken 1,260 connections, Savitarka Business Solution took 600 connections and they were using these numbers to route international calls to Indian numbers. Interestingly, they also submitted different address proofs to get these connections from a private service provider. When the DoT visited the Rabale MIDC office, they did not find any call centre operating from there.

