Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 12:31 PM IST

Navi Mumbai: Case against 3 for robbing jewellery shop in Ghansoli; valuables worth over Rs 77 lakh stolen

Representative Image | Unsplash

Three unidentified persons allegedly barged into a jewellery shop in Navi Mumbai township and looted valuables worth Rs 77.85 lakh, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday at the outlet located in Ghansoli area here in Maharashtra, they said.

The robbers held the shop staff at knife-point and decamped with about 1.7 kg of gold jewellery, silver items and cash, an official from Rabale police station said.

After being alerted, the Rabale police rushed to the spot and started a probe into the incident.

A case was registered against the unidentified persons under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act, the official said, adding that no arrest was made so far.

