Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 11:40 AM IST

Thane: Fire in electric meter room of building in Kalwa area; 17 families evacuated

PTI
Representative Image | Pixabay

A fire broke out in the electric meter room of a four-storey residential building in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday, following which 17 families residing there were evacuated, civic officials said.

No one was injured in the blaze, which erupted around 4.45 am in the power meter room of Rakhma Society at Kharegaon in Kalwa area, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Santosh Kadam said.

Sixteen power meters were destroyed in the fire, he said.

After being alerted, local firemen, RDMC team, police and power supply company officials rushed to the spot and doused the blaze, he said.

As a precautionary measure, members of 17 families were evacuated from the building, the official said.

The cause of the fire is still not known, he added.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 11:40 AM IST
