Navi Mumbai: Carpenter loses Rs 2.98 lakh to cyber fraud

Photo: Representative Image

A 32-year-old carpenter lost Rs 2.98 lakh to a cyber fraudster while trying to know the reason of Rs 1,100 debited from his bank account. The cyber fraudster asked him to install an app and soon after, he was cheated.

The complainant, who works as a carpenter at a private construction company, saw a Rs 1,100 debit from his salary account while checking the statement.

In order to know the reason for the deduction, he searched for a customer care number on Google and called a toll-free number. However, the call was disconnected and a few minutes later, he received a call from a mobile number in which the caller identified himself as the customer care from the bank.

The cyber fraudster pretending to be a customer care executive ensured the complainant that he would return the money and also deactivate the service for which the money was debited from his account.

The fraudster then asked the victim to download the “Team Viewer Quick support app” from Google Play Store. As per the suggestion, the complainant downloaded the app and soon after, he received three messages regarding three transactions and Rs 99,501, Rs 99,501 and Rs 99,900 were transferred. A total of Rs 2,98,902 was debited from these three illegal transfers.

Interestingly, after this incident, the complainant received another call, this time from the bank's customer care where he was told that he has been defrauded and needed to register a police complaint.

Soon after the fraud, the complainant lodged a complaint to the police and cyber cell online. Later, the case was transferred to Nhava Sheva police station where a case was registered under section 420 of IPC and 66 C and 66 D of the IT Act.

What is screen sharing app:

According to officials from the Cyber Cell on analysing and studying a number of complaints they found that cyber-criminals are using mobile applications such as Any Desk, Quick Support, Team Viewer and Airdroid.

These are basically screen-sharing applications and once the victim downloads these applications, the cyber-criminals get unauthorised control of their mobile phone system.

Cyber-criminals pose as bank officials and induce victims to share their bank account and card details. They then send links carrying these mobile applications to the victims and induce them to download these applications and share the OTPs.