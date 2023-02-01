Navi Mumbai: Carmel School leads in Dry Waste Collection Passbook Scheme of PMC |

Navi Mumbai: Carmel Convent High School in Kalamboli has collected the most plastic waste under the 'Dry Waste Collection Passbook Scheme' in the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) jurisdiction. The students of the school have already collected over 1300 kg of plastic. The school received praise from the civic body.

Ganesh Deshmukh, the municipal commissioner and administrator of PMC convinced the students about the importance of plastic classification and encouraged them to participate in the 'Dry Waste Collection Passbook Scheme'.

Dry Waste Collection Passbook Scheme was launched three months ago by the Solid Waste Department

Around three months ago, the 'Dry Waste Collection Passbook Scheme' was launched by the Solid Waste Department. On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawar appealed to the principal of various schools to join the scheme. The appeal received a good response from all four wards and every Thursday a vehicle is sent by the corporation to collect plastic in schools as per the schedule. Carmel School has collected the highest amount of plastic to date.

This plastic is being collected through UNICEF and the Citizens Association for Child Rights (CACR). Nitin Wadhwani, the representative of CACR, said that the school items which are made by recycling the collected plastic waste items will be given to those schools again.

Meanwhile, students who score more than 2000 marks in the passbook competition will be given a certificate by UNICEF and the Municipal Corporation.

