Navi Mumbai: Burglars break into house in Belapur; steal cash, silver worth 3.7 lakh

An unidentified thief broke into a house in sector 8 in Belapur and stole Rs 3,70,000. The Belapur police have registered a case of burglary against unidentified persons and started the investigation.

Police said that the complainant Sudhir Abhyankar (73), a resident of Girikunj Society in CBD Sector-8, had gone to Konkan Bhramati with his wife on May 4.

Taking advantage of the situation, the thieves entered the house and stole Rs 2,05,000 cash and 4 silver biscuits weighing 750 grams. When Abhyankar and his wife returned home at around 11 pm on May 8, they found that there was a robbery at his home.

The family then approached the Belapur police station and registered a case. Accordingly, the police have registered a case against the unidentified thief and started the investigation.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 12:24 PM IST