Navi Mumbai: 27-year-old man beaten to death in Sanpada on suspicion of being mobile thief; six arrested

Navi Mumbai: The Sanpada police have arrested six persons for allegedly beating to death a 27-year-old man, who was suspected to be a mobile thief, in Sanpada on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras and based on it, the police arrested the six persons.

The deceased identified as Lalit Goyal, a resident of Shirvane was wandering in Sanpada on Tuesday afternoon when the incident happened.

Police said that he was mistakenly suspected as a thief after a mobile phone reportedly went missing from a mobile shop. The deceased was asked to give the mobile phone. After claiming that he did not have the mobile, he was allegedly beaten. Later some mischievous persons joined and beat him with wooden material.

Meanwhile, someone informed the police who came and took Goyal to NMMC hospital. However, he died during the treatment. The family was then informed.

According to the police, they are investigating why people felt he was a thief and what he was doing there.

The six arrested have been identified as Mayuresh Namdev Mhatre, 26, Kapish Kesarinath Patil,33, Neeraj Arun Mule,21, Jitendra Chelaram Malvi,27, Ganesh Namdev Patil,29, and Gaurav Tukaram Gavali,19.

Police said that they are also checking other CCTV footage to identify others involved in beating Goyal.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 11:30 AM IST