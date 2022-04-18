Navi Mumbai: Blood donation and sports event on birthday of corporator Praveen Patil

A blood donation camp was organised in Panvel last week on the occasion of the former Standing Committee Chairman, corporator Praveen Patil's birthday.

Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur was present on the occasion and he said that during Covid due to shortage of blood many patients’ family members had to suffer. Hence, holding blood donation camps is vital.

Apart from a blood donation camp, a Kabaddi competition was also organised. The event was attended by Panvel Municipal Corporation Leader of House Paresh Thakur.

Yuva Shakti Mitra Mandal had organized Kabaddi, Volleyball, Badminton and Blood Donation Camp on behalf of Ekta Rickshaw Association in Kharghar on the occasion of the birthday.

MLA Thakur distributed certificates to the youth who donated blood. He lauded Praveen Patil for successfully organizing various competitions on the same day.

Bhandup Packers won first place in Kabaddi competition, and Morya Krida Mandal bagged second please.

Similarly, Balbharati bagged first prize in volleyball competition, Vastu Vihar Warriors bagged second prize and Pragnesh Yash.

ALSO READ Navi Mumbai: Cricket premier league organised to promote social harmony

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 10:17 AM IST