Navi Mumbai: Blood donation and free eye check-up camp held in Kharghar

Maheshwari Pragati Mandal, Kharghar also participated in the camp that helped to bring more donors.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 04:35 PM IST
More than 80 donors turned out at the 12th blood donation and eye check-up camp held on Independence Day at Tata Cancer Hospital in Kharghar. The camp was organised by Kharghar Yuva Prerna, a social organization

Maheshwari Pragati Mandal, Kharghar also participated in the camp that helped to bring more donors. The camp was held at Ramsheth Thakur Public School Sector 19 Kharghar from 10 am to 3 pm.

In addition, a free eye treatment camp was organized for the citizens of the area by Sai Drishti Advance Center for Perfect Vision, Sanpada hospital. At the camp, Dr. Rajpal Usnale examined the eyes of many citizens and guided them about eye related diseases. The blood donors were honoured with certificates by Municipal Commissioner of Panvel Municipal Corporation Ganesh Deshmukh. Former MP Ramsheth Thakur also visited the camp and encouraged donors and former corporator Netra Kiran Patil, for executing the whole initiative.

