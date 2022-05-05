Navi Mumbai: BJP to protest for poor water supply in Kharghar and Taloja

The Raigad unit of Bharatiya Janata Party has threatened to stop ongoing housing projects in Kharghar and Taloja if the water supply in these nodes is not improved immediately. They have appealed to all the residents to join them in their protests against CIDCO on May 6.

For the last couple of months, Taloja and Kharghar are not getting adequate water supply. From low pressure to inadequate water supply, residents of these nodes have been complaining for a long time. The outfit has appealed to join them at sector 15 near D mart Kharghar on May 6 morning 9.30 am. They say that they are not against development but they should also get the basic needs like water.

They are demanding that they should be supplied with a minimum water of 675 liters each family per day and the timing of the water supply for each node should be fixed.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 10:49 AM IST