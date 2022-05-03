Raigad district administration to hold meeting with Pargaon-Dungi villagers regarding rehabilitation

The Raigad district collector office will hold a meeting with Pargaon-Dungi villages of Panvel regarding rehabilitation following an order by Jayant Patil, minister of Water Resources of Maharashtra. The village flooded during heavy rainfall in monsoon.

The meeting will be held at 4 pm on May 4 May at the District Collectorate and it will be attended by Sarpanch of Pargaon Gram Panchayat Ahilya Balaram Naik, Deputy Sarpanch Nisha Ratnadeep Patil, Social Worker Balasaheb Naik, Former Deputy Sarpanch Manoj Ram Dalvi and Suhas Patil, Sadashiv Patil.

In the last few years, the Group Gram Panchayat Pargaon boundary which is also adjoining the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) has been flooded on several occasions. Villagers of Pargaon-Dungi village have been in dire straits due to rain water.

Residents of Dungi village are provided with rented houses during the 4 months of monsoon by CIDCO during. However, 90 to 100 houses in Pargaon village were damaged due to flooding.

Villagers Pargaon and Dungi villages live in constant fear due to blasts at the airport site where the hill cutting work is going at the airport site.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 08:22 PM IST