 Navi Mumbai: BJP Takes Credit Of Development Proposal Of PMC
Navi Mumbai: BJP Takes Credit Of Development Proposal Of PMC

The party made the claim in a press conference held on September 26 in Kalamboli node. Senior party leader from Panvel said that this could have been possible because of the consistent effort of former leader of House Paresh Thakur.

Amit Srivastava
Updated: Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 03:15 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: BJP Takes Credit Of Development Proposal Of PMC

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has approved development works worth Rs 200 crores for the Kalamboli node in the recently held administrative general assembly. The Bharatiya Janata Party claimed that they pursued this from time to time while in power.

The party made the claim in a press conference held on September 26 in Kalamboli node. Senior party leader from Panvel said that this could have been possible because of the consistent effort of former leader of House Paresh Thakur.

Interestingly, during the press conference, Paresh Thakur was also present and he claimed that he ensured a minimum property tax on Panvelkars.

At this time, the former Chairman of the Standing Committee, Amar Patil, alleged that during the rule of MVA, the GST refund was deliberately delayed.

