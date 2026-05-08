Navi Mumbai: Biomimicry Play Summit Finale In Vashi To Showcase Children’s Nature-Inspired Ideas For Future Cities

Children will present innovative biomimicry projects at the summit finale in Vashi alongside interactive family activities | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, May 8: Residents of Navi Mumbai are invited to witness young minds reimagine the future of the city at the Grand Finale of the Biomimicry Play Summit, organised by Local Gyan on May 9 in Vashi.

Children develop sustainable city ideas

The event will showcase interactive projects and presentations created by children who have spent several days working alongside scientists from the Indian Women Scientists’ Association (IWSA), exploring nature and studying urban challenges in Navi Mumbai.

Drawing inspiration from the natural world, the participants have developed creative and sustainable ideas aimed at addressing real-life city issues.

Summit promotes innovation through nature

Organisers said the summit encourages children to observe, question and innovate using principles of biomimicry — a design approach that looks to nature for solutions to human challenges.

Origami activities planned for families

Apart from the presentations, the event will also feature a dedicated origami activity table where children and families can participate in folding and creative play sessions.

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Event to be held in Vashi on May 9

The programme will be held from 11 am to 1 pm on May 9 at the Indian Women Scientists’ Association campus near Balaji Mandir in Sector 10, Vashi. Entry is free and open to all citizens.

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