Navi Mumbai: Biker dies after hitting with a tempo along Palm Beach

Palm Beach Road, Navi Mumbai |

A 33-year-old motorcyclist from Mankhurd died after he hit a tempo along Palm Beach Road last week. The motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries after two days he was admitted to hospital following the accident.

The Sanpada police registered a case of negligence against the tempo driver and launched a manhunt. The deceased was identified as Immanuel Devaraj Nader, 33, and he was working in a shipping company in Govandi.

Police said that the deceased had gone to the branch office of the shipping company on August 13 and while returning, he met with the accident around 4 pm. He received severe injuries and he was admitted to a civic hospital in Vashi by passersby.

According to police, Nader was in an unconscious state since he was admitted and even after the treatment, there was no major improvement and on August 15, he was declared dead.

