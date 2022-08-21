Navi Mumbai: Social activists raise concern over selective action against hawkers

Kharghar node is facing a new challenge of Illegal hawkers and now residents blame the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) for taking action against hawkers selectively. While many of the hawkers are left to do their business, selected hawkers are removed.

Social activist Rajesh Shrivatastava has written to both PMC and CIDCO regarding selected actions and sought justice. He said that livelihood is the right of every citizen. He also held a meeting of nursery hawkers regarding PMC’s selective action. “They are picking a few hawkers and leaving others,” alleged Shrivastava.

“If the authority is taking action against hawkers to make the city free from encroachment then remove all the illegal encroachment from public places and public footpaths,” said Shrivastava, adding that selective action will create resentment among people. The meeting was attended by nursery hawkers from Kharghar.