Navi Mumbai: Bid To Grab Slice Of Nerul Wetlands Foiled, Thanks To Activists |

Navi Mumbai: Alertness shown by activists working to preserve the Nerul wetlands and likewise prompt action by the authorities ensured that an alleged attempts to usurp a portion of Nerul Wetlands was successfully thwarted on Saturday.

Residents were surprised to see boards getting fixed declaring the area as private property and trespassers was to be prosecuted. Following the fixing of the board, activists also observed that there were laborers and concrete cement mixers brought into the area in a bid to construct an entry gate.

“It is baffling that how anyone can claim any part of the wetland as a private property? One of the reason that is encouraging those engaged in such blatant illegal act has to do with CIDCO not cancelling the earlier allotments made to private builders. The pretext of pending Special Leave petition filed in 2019 is endangering the wetlands and flamingos,” said an activist and resident Sunil Agarwal.

The entire happening was recorded and alerts were sent to authorities seeking for immediate intervention. To the absolute delight of the complainants, swift action was taken. Both the board and the unauthorised construction was removed by afternoon.

“ A team of offiicials arrived at the spot and cleared the area of the unauthroised activities. The prompt response ensured that the blatant act of encroachment was nipped at the bud itself,” said Agarwal. Activists are now planning to seek for cancellation of allotment of NRI Wetland to private party. They are also planning to seek for transfer of these wetlands to mangrove cell of forest department.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Centre Directs State To Look Into Nerul DPS Lake Crisis After Violations Reported

"NRI Coastal police senior police inspector Satish Kadam had personally come to get the board removed while officials from Forest and Cidco too were on their way to the spot. We are thankful to all the authorities who helped get the board removed immediately," Agarwal added.