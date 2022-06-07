e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: Bicycle thief held from Panvel, 25 stolen bikes recovered

A team under the guidance of Senior Inspector of Police Vijay Kadbane was formed to investigate the case.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, June 07, 2022, 02:10 PM IST
article-image
FPJ photo

The Panvel city police have arrested a 35-year-old bicycle thief and seized more than 25 bicycles from him.

A team under the guidance of Senior Inspector of Police Vijay Kadbane was formed to investigate the case.

The team worked on the modus operandi and with a tip-off, arrested the accused. He was identified as Dinesh Ramdas Jadhav, a resident of Koliwada in Panvel.

Police said that Jadhav was a porter in a market and started stealing bicycles to make extra money.

Police have appealed to those whose bicycle was stolen to contact the police station with valid documents to get back their bicycle.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Special vaccination drive for police personnel
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Bicycle thief held from Panvel, 25 stolen bikes recovered

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Bicycle thief held from Panvel, 25 stolen bikes recovered

Navi Mumbai: Bicycle thief held from Panvel, 25 stolen bikes recovered

Teji Mandi Explains: COVID-19 is back to spook the market

Teji Mandi Explains: COVID-19 is back to spook the market

Thane: Mumbra Police summons Nupur Sharma on June 22 over remarks against Prophet

Thane: Mumbra Police summons Nupur Sharma on June 22 over remarks against Prophet

Uttar Pradesh: Right-wing activist Pooja Shakun Pandey booked for seeking ban on namaaz

Uttar Pradesh: Right-wing activist Pooja Shakun Pandey booked for seeking ban on namaaz

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Pune police file charge sheet against ex-IPS officer, cyber expert in...

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Pune police file charge sheet against ex-IPS officer, cyber expert in...