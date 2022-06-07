Navi Mumbai: Bicycle thief held from Panvel, 25 stolen bikes recovered

FPJ photo

The Panvel city police have arrested a 35-year-old bicycle thief and seized more than 25 bicycles from him.

A team under the guidance of Senior Inspector of Police Vijay Kadbane was formed to investigate the case.

The team worked on the modus operandi and with a tip-off, arrested the accused. He was identified as Dinesh Ramdas Jadhav, a resident of Koliwada in Panvel.

Police said that Jadhav was a porter in a market and started stealing bicycles to make extra money.

Police have appealed to those whose bicycle was stolen to contact the police station with valid documents to get back their bicycle.

