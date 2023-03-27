Navi Mumbai: Bhoomipujan of Maharashtra State Skills University, Panvel ITI building held; watch video

Navi Mumbai: Bhoomipujan of Maharashtra State Skills University, Panvel ITI building held | Screengrab

The Bhoomipujan of the Joint complex building of Maharashtra State Skill University and Panvel Industrial Training Institute was performed on Monday.

As per local reports, the Maharashtra State Skill University was established in the state to provide integrated and holistic skill training to the youth and young women of the state, and to create opportunities for employment by making them employable through nationally and internationally recognized skill-based higher education.

This Bhoomipujan program was performed by Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais and attended by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Minister of Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Mangalprabhat Lodha, Guardian Minister of Raigad District Uday Samant.

The government intends to start the operation of the university soon and provide quality skill education to the students from the coming academic year.

This campus will be a green campus as well as net zero, reports stated.

'Support state government to build skills among youth': Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais

While speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for a Maharashtra State Skill University building and an industrial training institute at Panvel in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais appealed to corporates, educational institutions, industries, and other organisations to support the state government in its efforts to build skills among youth.

"The Skill India Mission launched by the government aims to create a skilled workforce for employment. The mission aims to skill over 40 crore people and enhance their employability by training them in skills of their choice. A skilled human resource is essential for inclusive growth but government agencies and systems alone cannot accomplish this task," the governor said.

He said the private sector, industry, corporates, NGOs, and educational institutions having experience in skill training will also have to partner in the process of skilling.

The governor said the demand for products made up of bamboo, bamboo furniture, and honey, is increasing in the world.

The governor appealed to skill universities to design innovative courses for women so that the participation of women in the workforce will increase further. "India was the skill capital of the world three centuries ago. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Skill India campaign on July 15, 2015, in which he pledged to make 400 million people from all over India skilled under this campaign," he added.

The governor said India has emerged as the youngest country in the world."Today, the average age of people in India is 29 years. People from many countries of the world are getting older than our young population. The demographic dividend is definitely in our favour today. In this perspective, we have to develop the capability and preparedness to provide skilled manpower to the whole world and make our youth skilful," Bais said.

