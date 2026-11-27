Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre Urges Maharashtra Government To Set Up CIDCO Redevelopment Cell For Faster Approvals And Safer Housing | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, November 27, 2026: Residents of Navi Mumbai might soon find relief as Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre has written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking a single-window approval system to expedite the redevelopment of CIDCO-built buildings that are over 30 years old.

In her letter dated November 26, Mhatre has demanded the establishment of a dedicated Redevelopment Cell within CIDCO to coordinate permissions from various authorities and reduce the delays faced by cooperative housing societies.

"Several CIDCO-built buildings in Navi Mumbai are over 30 to 40 years old and many have become dilapidated. The safety of thousands of residents is at stake. It is therefore necessary to simplify the redevelopment process and ensure that societies do not have to run from one government office to another for approvals," Mhatre said.

Multiple Approvals Delay Redevelopment

She pointed out that societies seeking redevelopment have to obtain several clearances from CIDCO, including No Objection Certificates (NOCs), Lease Deeds, lease extensions and FSI-related permissions. They also have to approach the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for building permissions, the Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies for society-related procedures and other government departments for additional clearances.

The multiple approval processes have made redevelopment complicated and time-consuming, resulting in considerable delays, she said.

Mhatre Seeks Dedicated Redevelopment Cell

Mhatre has proposed appointing competent officers from the Town Planning Department to the proposed Redevelopment Cell on deputation. The cell should coordinate permissions from CIDCO, NMMC, the Cooperation Department and other concerned authorities through a single office. She has also demanded a fixed timeline and transparent procedure for clearing redevelopment proposals.

"Provisions for the redevelopment of CIDCO-built buildings already exist under Regulation 10.10.2 of the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR), while Regulation 14.8 provides for cluster redevelopment. However, unless the administrative procedures are simplified, societies will continue to face difficulties in taking up redevelopment," she said.

Earlier Proposals Yet To Be Implemented

The MLA also pointed out that representations seeking a separate redevelopment department and a single-window clearance mechanism had been made during the tenures of former CIDCO Managing Directors Bhushan Gagrani and Sanjay Mukherjee. However, the proposed mechanism is yet to be implemented.

She has further urged the Chief Minister to convene a joint meeting of senior officials from the Urban Development Department, CIDCO, NMMC and the Cooperation Department to take an immediate policy decision.

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"Redevelopment of these old buildings is not merely an infrastructure issue but is directly linked to the safety of residents. The government should take a concrete decision at the earliest and ensure that all necessary permissions are coordinated through a single office," Mhatre said.

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