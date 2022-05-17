Navi Mumbai: Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre inaugurates public toilet at Belapur Gurudwara

As part of the ‘Clean India Mission’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre inaugurated a public toilet and a free hospital at Gurudwara at sector 5 in CBD Belapur.

Former Standing Committee Chairman Dr. Jayaji Nath, Gurdwara President Harminder Singh, Jasbir Singh, Jaspal Singh, Trilok Singh, Baldev Singh, Avtar Singh, Harpinder Dhillon, Santoor Singh, Gulwinder Mann, Balkar Singh, Kashmir Singh, Sanjay Oberoi and among others were present.

MLA Mhatre said, "I have been associated with Sikh community for the last 28 years. It was because of their constant support that I have been able to serve society. Due to the variety of events taking place in the Gurdwara, many citizens come here regularly. Now, they have been provided with well-equipped public toilets.”

In addition, a free dispensary has also been set up at the Gurudwara where patients will be examined daily by specialist doctors for various ailments. The free hospital should be opened to provide health services to the citizens.”

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 10:22 AM IST