Navi Mumbai-based NGO Helps Distressed Family In Dharavi After Call For Help

Navi Mumbai Divine Foundation helps needy family In Dharavi | FPJ Photo

The Divine Foundation, a Navi Mumbai-based NGO provided help to a distressed family in Dharavi. The foundation received a distress call from Dharavi for help. Volunteers from N M College, Vile Parle associated with Let's Spread Happiness visited the house and provided them with necessary grocery items.

The family was struggling to meet their daily needs after an earning member lost his job. The family has a child with hearing and speech disability. The child had undergone surgery recently. The little assistance provided by the foundation brought some relief to the struggling family. It also brought a smile for them.

Divine Foundation's Earlier event for NMMC Contract Workers

Earlier in March, the Let's Spread Happiness initiative of Divine Foundation was organised in association with Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for the contract workers of NMMC and their acquaintances, at sector 10 in Sanpada.

This special initiative of Divine Foundation had received support from Tata Strive, a group company. During the event, they highlighted the opportunities and the various courses available to the staff and their families for skill development, job opportunities and placement with Tata Strive.