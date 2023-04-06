Navi Mumbai: BANM property exhibition to start on Friday in Vashi | representative pic

Navi Mumbai: The four-day property exhibition of the CREDAI Builders Association of Navi Mumbai (BANM) is starting on Friday at CIDCO Exhibition Centre in Vashi. This is the first exhibition at the CIDCO exhibition centre after the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020. The exhibition will continue till April 10, Monday.

Properties from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 15 crores available at exhibition

CREDAI BANM is holding its 21 property exhibitions and around 80 developers will be showcasing their properties during the exhibition from Navi Mumbai and Raigad. Vasant Bhadra, president of BANM said that properties from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 15 crores will be available at the exhibition. “We are expecting good footfall during the four-day exhibition,” said Bhadra, adding that the theme of the exhibition is #AllUnderOneRoof.

According to the organising committee, this year's exhibition will feature the latest and most sought-after properties and projects by Navi Mumbai's top developers, providing visitors with the unique opportunity to engage with developers and industry experts, gain insights into the latest market trends, and identify the best investment opportunities in the thriving Navi Mumbai real estate sector.

Navi Mumbai is a preferred place to stay and invest due to its phenomenal infrastructural developments such as the Airport, Metro, and other road connectivity. Visitors can explore a diverse range of properties on display, including affordable housing, luxury apartments, commercial spaces, and more. Properties ranging from Rs. 20 lacs to 15 Crores will be showcased. “Home buyers can take advantage of exclusive deals, discounts, and offers on property purchases, as well as enter a lucky draw for the chance to win fabulous prizes,” said another organising committee member.

Apart from new projects, there will be projects available from the redevelopment. “Around 15 percent of projects in the exhibition will be from redevelopment,” said Devang Trivedi, a member of the organising committee of the BANM.

However, those who are searching for properties under the affordable segment or around Rs 20 lakh, have to make a choice out of Navi Mumbai like Khopoli and Karjat.