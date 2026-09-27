Navi Mumbai Banker Dies After Speeding Taxi Rams Autorickshaw At Sarsole Signal On Palm Beach Road | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A 36-year-old banker died after the autorickshaw she was travelling in was allegedly rammed by a speeding taxi at Sarsole Signal on Palm Beach Road in Nerul on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Neha Rajivkumar Gupta, a resident of NRI Complex, Phase 2, Seawoods.

Victim Was Returning Home After Duty

According to police, Gupta was required to report for duty on Sunday at Vashi as banks across the country had been asked to remain operational as part of special Sunday banking operations.

Police said Gupta later had to leave for home due to an emergency and was travelling in an autorickshaw when the accident occurred.

According to the Nerul police, the accident took place on the CBD lane near Sarsole Signal when Mobin Asif Sheikh (35), a resident of Mankhurd, allegedly drove his taxi bearing registration number MH-01-AT-3972 at high speed and in a rash and negligent manner. The taxi collided with the autorickshaw in which Gupta was travelling, causing her serious injuries. She later succumbed to her injuries.

The Nerul police have registered a case under Sections 106(1), 125(b) and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act. API Nakul Nyamane is investigating the case.

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