Navi Mumbai: Badminton Tournament Held By RTISC Concludes

Ramsheth Thakur International Sports Complex (RTISC) will be turning into a career development centre in days to come, Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur said during the prize distribution ceremony of the badminton tournament.

Ramsheth Thakur Badminton Trophy

Ramsheth Thakur International Sports Complex and Badminton Organization of Raigad organized the badminton tournament 'Ramsheth Thakur Badminton Trophy'. The tournament was held at the RTISC in Ulwe node from August 4 to 6 to mark the birthday of Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur.

Prize distribution

The prize distribution ceremony of this competition was concluded in the presence of former MP Ramsheth Thakur, MLA Prashant Thakur and BJP's Navi Mumbai District President and former MLA Sandeep Naik. On this occasion, Sandeep Naik, district president of Navi Mumbai BJP, hailed former MP Ramsheth Thakur as a great personality who is bigger than the post.

In the tournament boys and girls under 11, 13, 15 and 17 age groups as well as women and men open categories participated. Prizes worth Rs 4 lakhs were given to winners.

