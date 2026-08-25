Navi Mumbai Autorickshaw Drivers Receive Marathi Test Certificates As Language Rule Implementation Begins | AI

The implementation of the Maharashtra government’s decision making practical knowledge of Marathi mandatory for autorickshaw and taxi drivers has begun in the city. On Sunday, certificates were distributed to autorickshaw drivers who cleared the Marathi communication test conducted by the Regional Transport Office (RTO) on Saturday.

Drivers gather at Nerul RTO

Several autorickshaw drivers lined up outside the Regional Transport Office in Nerul to collect their certificates. Drivers who cleared the test were presented with certificates titled “Maharashtra Majha, Marathi Majhi Samvad Bhasha” in the presence of RTO officials and office-bearers of the Konkan Marathi Sahitya Parishad.

The drivers began gathering outside the RTO office from around 11am on Sunday.

Nearly 5,000 drivers trained

According to Dattatray Sangolkar, assistant transport officer, Navi Mumbai, 4,984 autorickshaw drivers in the city have undergone Marathi language training, of whom 3,855 have cleared the test while 647 have failed. Marathi training centres have been established at Koparkhairane, Digha, Vashi and the RTO office in Nerul.

While several drivers welcomed the initiative, some questioned why the requirement was being particularly enforced on Hindi-speaking autorickshaw drivers.

“We have come from Hindi-speaking regions, but we are certainly trying to communicate in Marathi as required by the government rules. However, Mumbai and Navi Mumbai are multilingual cities. Why should Marathi be made compulsory only for Hindi-speaking drivers?” said a autorickshaw driver.

He also said many passengers themselves prefer speaking in Hindi and suggested that Marathi communication should be encouraged among everyone rather than being imposed only on autorickshaw drivers.

Union raises badge concerns

Meanwhile, Dilip Amle, president of Shiv Vahatuk Sena, urged the transport authorities to investigate the alleged issuance of illegal autorickshaw badges and the misuse of 15-year domicile certificates required for obtaining them. He alleged that an organised network was involved in the process and demanded an inquiry.

The distribution of certificates marks another step in the implementation of the Marathi language requirement for public transport drivers in Navi Mumbai.

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