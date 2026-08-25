Navi Mumbai Activists Protest To Save Historic Bastion In Mahape-Pawane MIDC, Seek Immediate Conservation | AI

A one-day protest was held by the Navi Mumbai Vikas Adhishthan to demand the protection and conservation of a historic bastion located in the Mahape-Pawane MIDC area. Social activists, history enthusiasts and local residents urged the authorities to preserve the neglected heritage structure and protect an important part of Navi Mumbai’s historical legacy.

The protest was organised by Sanket Doke of the Navi Mumbai Vikas Adhishthan to draw the administration’s attention to the deteriorating condition of the centuries-old structure. Senior Shiv Sena corporator Dwarkanath Bhoir also visited the protest site and extended his support to the campaign.

The agitation received support from local residents, social activists and history enthusiasts. Protesters expressed concern that the absence of timely conservation measures could result in the loss of an important historical landmark of Navi Mumbai.

Archaeology department inspects site

The Navi Mumbai Vikas Adhishthan had approached the Archaeology Department regarding the condition of the historic structure. Following the communication, officials from the department visited the site and inspected the deteriorating bastion.

The officials assessed the present condition of the structure, its historical significance and the measures required for its protection and conservation.

Report expected within a week

Sumedh Gaikwad of the Archaeology Department said that a report on the inspection is expected within a week. The report is likely to indicate the measures required to protect the structure, following which citizens will be watching for the administration’s next course of action.

The protesters have appealed to citizens, elected representatives, social activists, office-bearers of political parties and prominent personalities from various fields to come forward and support efforts to conserve the historic bastion.

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