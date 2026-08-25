Mira Road Police Arrest Woman & Partner For Allegedly Filming Minor Daughters And Sharing Videos On WhatsApp |

​Mira Road: The Nayanagar police have arrested a woman and her male partner for allegedly secretly filming her two minor daughters in an explicit manner and sharing the content via WhatsApp, officials said.

​The incident came to light after the woman’s 22-year-old son discovered the explicit photos and videos on his mother's mobile phone.

Complaint reveals alleged abuse

​According to the complaint, the woman who lives in Mira Road with her 22-year-old son and two daughters aged 13 and 10 after separating from her husband filmed the minor girls while they were sleeping at home in March. She subsequently sent the recordings to her lover via WhatsApp. Further investigation revealed that the two accused had also exchanged explicit videos of each other and other individuals on their phones.

​When the son confronted his mother and her partner about the content, the male suspect physically assaulted him and threatened to frame him in false cases if he reported the matter to the authorities.

​Undeterred by the threats, the young man approached the Nayanagar Police Station and lodged a formal complaint.

Son allegedly threatened after confrontation

​Based on the complaint, police registered a case against the mother and her associate under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Both accused were subsequently arrested.

​Investigators are currently probing whether the duo is connected to a larger illegal racket or cyber network. Police Sub-Inspector Samvidhan Chaure is leading the ongoing investigation.

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