Navi Mumbai: Auto-rickshaw hits tree in Panvel, case filed against driver

A 33-year-old died while two others suffered injuries after the auto they were travelling in hit a tree at Vaje village at Panvel on Saturday morning.

According to the police, Darshana Malhotra, 33, a resident of Nerul, and Ashwini Gaikwad, 23, a resident of Roadpali were returning from a function from Vaze village around 3 am when the auto driver identified as Ashraf Musa, 29, lost his control on the vehicle and hit a tree along the road.