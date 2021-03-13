Navi Mumbai: Auto-rickshaw hits tree in Panvel, case filed against driver

A 33-year-old died while two others suffered injuries after the auto they were travelling in hit a tree at Vaje village at Panvel on Saturday morning.
According to the police, Darshana Malhotra, 33, a resident of Nerul, and Ashwini Gaikwad, 23, a resident of Roadpali were returning from a function from Vaze village around 3 am when the auto driver identified as Ashraf Musa, 29, lost his control on the vehicle and hit a tree along the road.
“All three of them suffered injuries in the accident, and they were rushed to a nearby hospital by a few local residents. However, Malhotra succumbed to her injuries after some time. Gaikwad and Musa are still recuperating in the hospital,” said a police officer from Panvel Taluka police station.
The police have registered a case against Musa. “We will take legal action against him once he is discharged from the hospital,” the officer said.