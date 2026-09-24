Navi Mumbai: Auto Driver Returns Cash-Filled Bag To 70-Year-Old Passenger Through Vashi Police

Autorickshaw driver Amol Ashok Sawant handed a passenger’s forgotten bag to Vashi Police, helping ensure its safe return | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, September 24, 2026: An autorickshaw driver’s prompt decision to hand over a bag containing bundles of cash to the police helped a 70-year-old passenger recover his belongings within hours in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

Amol Ashok Sawant, 38, a resident of Panvel, was ferrying passengers in his autorickshaw (MH 43 BF 5535) when an unidentified man boarded the vehicle at Form Society in Sector 12, Koparkhairane, around 11.15 am. The passenger asked to be dropped at the APMC Masala Market.

Cash Bag Found In Rickshaw

After the passenger paid the fare and got off, Sawant continued his journey and later reached the Vashi bus depot. While checking the vehicle, he noticed a red bag lying near the footwell by the rear seat. He found bundles of cash inside the bag.

Sawant, accompanied by his colleague Shivaji K. Jejeram Gavhane, immediately went to the Vashi police station and handed over the bag to the police personnel on duty.

Passenger Recovers Belongings

Meanwhile, the passenger who had left the bag also reached the police station. He was identified as Madhavji Lalji Bhanushali, 70, a resident of Sector 11, Koparkhairane.

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The police opened the bag in the presence of both men and verified its contents before handing it back to Bhanushali in an intact condition. Police said neither Sawant nor Bhanushali had any complaint or suspicion regarding the incident.

The Vashi police commended Sawant for his honesty and urged citizens to emulate his conduct.

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