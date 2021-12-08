e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

RBI keeps benchmark lending rate unchanged 9th time in a row at 4%India records 8,439 new COVID-19 cases, 195 fatalitiesMumbai: Number of COVID-19 positive travellers from 'at-risk' countries rises to 17
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 01:33 PM IST

Navi Mumbai: At least 40 BMW cars charred in godown fire at Turbhe MIDC area

PTI
Representative Image | Pixabay

Representative Image | Pixabay

Advertisement

At least 40 BMW cars were destroyed in a massive fire that broke out in a showroom cum godown in the Turbhe MIDC area of Navi Mumbai, a Fire Brigade official said on Wednesday, adding that no casualty was reported.

Chief Fire Officer, MIDC fire services, RB Patil said the blaze erupted in the showroom of BMW cars around 5.30 AM on Tuesday which destroyed the cars parked there.

At least 40-45 BMW cars were totally charred in the fire which was brought under control at around 1 PM on Tuesday by ten fire engines, he added

ALSO READ

Omicron Scare: UK returnee found Covid positive in Navi Mumbai, NMMC sends sample for genome... Omicron Scare: UK returnee found Covid positive in Navi Mumbai, NMMC sends sample for genome...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 01:32 PM IST
Advertisement