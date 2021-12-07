Omicron Scare: UK returnee found Covid positive in Navi Mumbai, NMMC sends sample for genome sequencing

A UK returnee has been tested positive for Covid under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) jurisdiction. The civic body has sent the sample for genome sequencing to know the variant of COVID-19. The person had returned on November 29 and a repeat Rt-PCR test was conducted on Sunday.

According to a civic official, the person had arrived on November 29, and his initial Rt-PCR that was conducted at the airport was negative. The person was at home isolations as per the central and state government’s guidelines.

A repeat RT-PCR test was conducted of 11 passengers on Sunday who had returned on November 29, and the UK returnee was found positive. “After seven days of arrival, a repeat RT-PCR test is conducted to check the spread of viruses as per the guidelines,” said the official.

The official added that the UK returnee’s mother has also tested positive for Covid-19. “As part of contact tracing, the RT-PCR test is conducted on all family members. While his mother tested positive, his younger sister was found negative in the report,” said the civic official, adding that they have sent their samples for genome sequencing to know the variant.

According to the official, the UK returnee found Covid positive did not have any symptoms. “All the persons who are at home isolation are contacted at least three times a day and none of them have shown any symptoms so far,” said the official.

The civic body has appealed to citizens to report them, if anyone comes from abroad in their families. The civic body has also issued a contact number 022-27567460.

Meanwhile, the number of people visiting for the second dose has suddenly increased. As per the civic body, due to aggressive vaccination drive and fear of new variants, people are turning in good numbers for vaccinations. “On weekdays, the vaccination drive is being conducted at more than 70 centers apart from moving vans,” added the official.

