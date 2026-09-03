Navi Mumbai: Archaeology Officials Inspect Historic Structure In Mahape, Suggest It Could Be 500 Years Old

Archaeology officials inspect a historic structure in Mahape as experts assess its possible Portuguese-era origins | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, September 3, 2026: A historic structure discovered in the Mahape MIDC area could date back at least 500 years and may have links to the Portuguese era, according to preliminary observations by senior archaeology department officials who inspected the site on Wednesday.

Senior officials from the archaeology department, Dr Mayur Thakre and Sumedh Gaikwad, visited the site and conducted a detailed inspection of the structure and its surroundings on September 2.

Preliminary Portuguese-Era Link

According to their preliminary assessment, the structure is possibly associated with the Portuguese period and could be at least five centuries old. Officials also inspected the surrounding area, where other remains believed to be connected to the historic structure were reportedly found.

The findings have raised the possibility that the wider area could have considerable historical and archaeological significance. The archaeology department is expected to prepare a detailed report following the inspection, which will subsequently be made available to citizens.

Calls For Heritage Protection

The inspection is significant for efforts to protect and conserve the structure amid the rapid development of Navi Mumbai's industrial and urban landscape. Heritage activists and citizens have been seeking official intervention to ensure that the structure is scientifically documented and protected from damage or demolition.

Sanket Doke, president of Navi Mumbai Vikas Adhishthan, who was present during the inspection, said the visit by the archaeology officials had strengthened the demand for preservation of the site.

“While Navi Mumbai continues to develop, its history and heritage must also be preserved. This is not merely a pile of stones or an old structure but a testimony to the history of our city. It is therefore essential to protect it until scientific conservation and preservation measures are undertaken,” Doke said.

The organisation has been pursuing the matter with the authorities and has called for the structure to be protected until its historical and archaeological significance is conclusively established.

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Report To Establish Historical Significance

The detailed report from the archaeology department is expected to provide further clarity on the structure's age, origin and historical significance, as well as the need for its formal protection and conservation.

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