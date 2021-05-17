Navi Mumbai: APMC trader duped of Rs. 8.62 lakh by a man claiming to do charity

Vashi, May 17: A trader from the APMC market in Vashi has lodged an FIR with the police alleging that someone had approached him falsely claiming to be a member of Sri Sri Ravishankar's organisation International Association For Human Values (IAHV) and defrauded him. The suspect told the victim that through this organisation, he would be distributing food kits in Mumbai and ordered for 2000 kits worth Rs 11.50 lakh.

However, after taking delivery of 1500 kits, the suspect went incommunicado.

The victim then contacted IAHV and learnt that they had not given any such order and realised he has been duped.

According to the police, the complainant in the case is DK Dota (29), a resident of Navghar in Mulund. The victim runs a wholesale and retail grocery shop at APMC market in Navi Mumbai. "The victim in his complaint has alleged that a few days ago one Amreesh Badiani met him. Badiani claimed to be a member of IAHV and said that through this organisation, he wants to distribute food grains kits in Mumbai," said a police officer.

Badiani told the victim each kit should have 3 kilograms of rice, 1 litre of Sunflower oil pouch, 250 grams tea powder, 1 kilogram of salt, 5 kilograms of wheat flour and 1 kilogram of Tur daal, the complaint stated.

"Badiani asked for a quotation of 2000 Kits, to which the victim informed that each kit would cost Rs 575 and the total amount of 2000 Kits would be Rs 11.50 lakh. Badiani had told the victim that he would take delivery of kits in four instalments after which he took delivery of first instalment of 500 kits on May 07. When the victim asked for payment, Badiani told him that once all the 2000 Kits are delivered the payment will be made at once. Badiani then took delivery of two more instalments of 500 Kits each on May 09 and May 11 respectively," the complaint stated.

"Since the victim was in need of money, he contacted Badiani but the latter started avoiding the victim after which the victim felt something amiss and wrote an email to IAHV and was informed by the organisation that no such demand of food grain kits was made by IAHV and they do not have any member with the name of Amreesh Badiani. Realising that he has been defrauded to the tune of Rs 8.62 lakh, the victim lodged a case of criminal breach of trust in the matter with the police on Sunday," the officer said.