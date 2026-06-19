Navi Mumbai And Panvel Muslims To Hold Namaz-E-Istisqa On June 21 Amid Rainfall Deficit Concerns

Worshippers in Panvel and Navi Mumbai are set to offer special prayers for rainfall as the region awaits stronger monsoon showers | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, June 19: In response to the continuing shortage of rainfall and growing concerns over water availability, Muslim communities in Panvel and Navi Mumbai have announced special congregational prayers, known as Namaz-e-Istisqa (Prayer for Rain), seeking divine mercy and relief from the prevailing dry conditions.

The prayer gatherings are scheduled to be held on Sunday, June 21, at two separate locations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Special prayer planned in Panvel

In Panvel, the Ulama Committee Panvel has called upon residents to assemble at Jama Masjid, Panvel, at 6.30 am, from where worshippers will proceed to the Eidgah grounds for the special prayer.

The appeal cites a verse from the Holy Quran (Surah Ash-Shura, Verse 28): “And He it is Who sends down the rain after they have despaired and spreads His mercy. And He is the Protector, the Praiseworthy.”

The organisers have urged the faithful to gather in humility and supplication, seeking Allah's mercy for abundant rainfall.

“During times of drought and scarcity of rain, turning towards Allah through Namaz-e-Istisqa is a Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). We request all community members to participate sincerely and pray for relief from the dry spell,” a member of the Ulama Committee said.

Nerul congregation also scheduled

Meanwhile, a similar prayer congregation has been organised at Yashwantrao Chavan Kridangan in Sector 19, Nerul (East), at 8 am on the same day.

Organisers have advised participants to arrive with ablution (wazu) completed and bring their own prayer mats.

Community leaders said the gathering is intended not only as a prayer for rainfall but also as an opportunity for collective reflection and gratitude.

“Every drop of rain is a blessing. At a time when several parts of the region are anxiously awaiting adequate monsoon showers, the community is coming together in faith to seek Allah's mercy, rain, relief and wellbeing for all,” an organiser associated with the Nerul event said.

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Tradition rooted in Islamic teachings

Religious scholars explained that Namaz-e-Istisqa is a traditional Islamic practice performed during periods of drought or inadequate rainfall. The practice is based on the teachings of Prophet Muhammad, who encouraged believers to seek Allah's help through prayer when faced with prolonged dry conditions.

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