 Navi Mumbai: Amid water shortage 100-yr-old Digha dam lying idle
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Amid water shortage 100-yr-old Digha dam lying idle

Navi Mumbai: Amid water shortage 100-yr-old Digha dam lying idle

Transfer of Ilthanpada to NMMC stuck in red tape as citizens of Navi Mumbai face water shortage; dam has is the first to fill and overflow during monsoon and its storage capacity is 13.56 cr lt

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, April 24, 2023, 08:42 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Amid water shortage 100-yr-old Digha dam lying idle | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: While Digha in Airoli and the adjoining areas in Navi Mumbai face water shortage, a British-era dam built by the railways in Ilthanpada in Digha ward with a capacity of 13.56 crore litres is lying idle. The water from the dam has not been withdrawn as it still belongs to the railways and the civic body does not have the ownership. The 18-acre facility was built in 1912 for steam engines and railway stations. 

A demand was made in the past to transfer the dam to the municipal corporation for water supply but no concrete decision has been taken on it yet.

Navi Mumbai: Amid water shortage 100-yr-old Digha dam lying idle

Navi Mumbai: Amid water shortage 100-yr-old Digha dam lying idle | FPJ

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: NMMC wins 22-year-old battle, can collect property tax from small scale industrial...
article-image

Water scarcity issues

Although the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has its own Morbe dam in Khalapur in Raigad, it faces water scarcity during summer. Apart from Digha in the NMMC area, there are many places in Thane, adjoining the dam, that face similar water scarcity.

Pointing out that the dam’s transfer is stuck in red tape, social activist Pradeep Sawardekar has now requested Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to allow its use for potable supply to the satellite city. He said, “Due to its natural water source, the dam does not dry up even in May. It has not been used at all since India became independent. There is a lot of controversy over the distribution of water in it. As soon as the monsoon starts, the dam is the first in the state to fill up and overflow.” 

As part of the monsoon preparedness, in the second week of April 2023, NMMC chief Rajesh Narvekar inspected the dam to ensure there is no obstruction in the drain for excess water from the dam to overflow into the western bay during monsoon. He also instructed officials to take necessary measures to prevent any issues when it rains.

Narvekar also explored whether any work can be done jointly with the forest department, the railways and NMMC to develop the dam area as a tourist spot. 

Location Ilthanpada in Digha ward 

Area 18 acres

Capacity 13.56 crore litres 

Its water has never been withdrawn 

Owner: Indian Railways

Built in 1912 for steam engines and railway stations

Temporary steps

Water drains away easily during monsoon into western bay

Can become a tourist spot

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief sets May 25 deadline for all pre-monsoon preparation
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Amid water shortage 100-yr-old Digha dam lying idle

Navi Mumbai: Amid water shortage 100-yr-old Digha dam lying idle

Uddhav Thackeray's attack on PM Modi would anger BJP workers: Chandrakant Bawankule

Uddhav Thackeray's attack on PM Modi would anger BJP workers: Chandrakant Bawankule

Mumbai: Major rejig in state IPS machinery, DG rank officer to head Maha ATS & Thane PC

Mumbai: Major rejig in state IPS machinery, DG rank officer to head Maha ATS & Thane PC

Mira Bhayandar: BJP opposes hike in taxes by administrator run MBMC 

Mira Bhayandar: BJP opposes hike in taxes by administrator run MBMC 

Navi Mumbai: Vashi culture venue to open as social activist goes on hunger strike

Navi Mumbai: Vashi culture venue to open as social activist goes on hunger strike