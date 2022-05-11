Navi Mumbai: Amid early onset of monsoon, NMMC directs to stop digging ; instruct contractors to finish work by May 20

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has directed all private and government agencies to fill trenches dug up for laying electric wires or other works as early as possible. IMD’s latest extended range forecasts (ERF) predicted an early arrival of the monsoon. The monsoon can arrive any time after May 20 in Kerala, and before its normal onset of June 1. The monsoon arrives in Mumbai after a week of its arrival in Kerala.

The civic administration directed MSEDCL, Tata Power, Reliance, and agencies to stop further digging up work and repair roads immediately.

In addition, the civic body has directed all the contractors to complete the monsoon-related works within a fortnight. Normally, the civic body used to give a May 31 deadline to complete the work. However, a fresh guideline has been issued, and directed contractors to complete the work by May 25.

There are eight holding ponds in Navi Mumbai. Two of them are situated close to the city and the capacity to hold water has decreased following accumulating silt. In order to prevent flooding, the civic body will set up additional pumps to flush out water. The cleaning of holding ponds struck in getting necessary environmental clearance due to the presence of mangroves. Meanwhile, the floodgates of these holding ponds will be repaired by May 20.

There are more than 21 underpasses across the city where waterlogging is reported during heavy rainfall in monsoon. A few of the underpasses are located at Airoli's T Junction, Ghansoli, Koparkhairane, Mahape, Shirvane, Vashi, Nerul, and Belapur. The civic body will set up additional pumps.

As part of the cleanliness survey, the civic body had already conducted a number of works including road works. Almost all roads across the city are in good condition. In addition, the civic body had carried out road works in the MIDC area falling under its jurisdiction. There are 136 km long roads within the MIDC limits of NMMC. The main road of the MIDC has been concretized. This year, the civic body completed the cement concreting of the 30 km long road, while the 21 km long work under the jurisdiction of MIDC will be completed by the end of the year.

In addition, the Thane-Belapur and Palm Beach Road have already been repaired. Meanwhile, the Public Works Department has been informed to repair Sion-Panvel Highway.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 07:02 PM IST