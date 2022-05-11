Navi Mumbai: Man commits suicide jumping off Vashi creek, police register case against wife

Navi Mumbai: Vashi police registered a case against Mary Argeli, wife of deceased Ramu Argeli who had jumped to death from the Vashi creek bridge on March 27. An investigation revealed that Ramu took the drastic step due to mental distress from his wife.

The deceased Ramu Argeli was living with his wife and child in Maharashtra Nagar, Mankhurd. He was working as a tempo driver in a courier company in Navi Mumbai. On the evening of March 27, while returning from his office to his home in Mankhurd, Ramu reportedly jumped off the Vashi bridge.

Later the Vashi police, with the help of the fire brigade, fished out the body of Ramu. Vashi police registered an ADR and started the investigation. Meanwhile, Ramu's mother Hulaginma Argeli (58) lodged a complaint with the Vashi police against Ramu’s wife and also shared a voice message sent by Ramu before committing suicide.

Hulaginma alleged that his son committed suicide due to repeated mental harassment. Following this, the police registered an FIR against Ramu's wife for abetment of suicide.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 11:00 AM IST