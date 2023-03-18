 Navi Mumbai: Alert cops reunite runaway teen with family
Navi Mumbai: Alert cops reunite runaway teen with family

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, March 18, 2023, 08:38 PM IST
Representative image

Navi Mumbai: Alert Mumbai-Pune Expressway police rescued a runaway teen on Friday and reunited him with his family. The teen was first detained for riding a motorbike on the expressway, which is not allowed. He didn’t even have a licence and tried to speed away when stopped.

Patroling police team noticed the teen on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

A police team from the Palaspe mobile unit on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway was on patrol when they noticed him. He was stopped at Chikhale village in Panvel. Though he didn’t have a licence, the two-wheeler’s other papers were available. Seeing him frightened raised suspicion. Handling the situation sensitively, the police asked him about his situation and said they won’t take strict action against him.

The teen then informed the police that he had run away, leaving behind a letter. He kept requesting the cops to not inform his father. However, the police convinced him to share the number and was later handed over to his parents. A resident of Kolshet in Thane West, he had left home over a petty issue.

