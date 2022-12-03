Navi Mumbai: Alcoholic man gropes daughter; held | Representative Image

The Kalamboli police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly molesting his 14-year-old daughter. The suspect, Amba Das who works as a daily wage labourer, apparently indulged in the abhorrent act recently when the victim's mother was not at home.

According to the police, Das is an alcoholic and he was inebriated even on the night of the incident. “Under the influence of alcohol, he touched his daughter inappropriately which was opposed by the minor,” said a police official.

A day before the incident, there was a quarrel in the family because of the drinking habit of the suspect. “The mother left home and went to her father’s home after she had a quarrel over the repeated drinking habits of the accused,” said the official, adding that the victim, a class eight student, stayed at home as she didn't want to miss school.

On the night of Nov 30, when the minor was alone at home, Das touched her back inappropriately. When her mother returned home, the daughter narrated the ordeal. Following this, the woman approached the police and lodged the complaint.