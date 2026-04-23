Navi Mumbai Airport Set To Handle 50,000 Daily Flyers, International Launch Delayed | Mahesh D More

The Adani Group operated Navi Mumbai International Airport is poised for significant expansion, with passenger traffic expected to more than double by the end of the year.

Sources indicate that the airport could handle nearly 50,000 passengers daily, alongside approximately 380 flights, marking a sharp rise from its current operations. Since commencing domestic services on December 25 last year, the greenfield airport has steadily scaled up, now catering to around 20,000 passengers a day with nearly 150 air traffic movements.

IndiGo driving growth momentum

A major contributor to this surge is IndiGo, which currently accounts for nearly 70 per cent of the airport’s daily operations. This share is expected to rise further to 80 per cent, reflecting the airline’s growing commitment to the new hub.

Officials noted that IndiGo’s evolving business strategy could bring even higher passenger volumes, as demand for flights from Navi Mumbai continues to exceed expectations.

International launch delayed amid Gulf tensions

While the airport was initially expected to begin international operations in the ongoing summer schedule, plans have now been deferred due to the ongoing conflict in the Gulf region.

Sources revealed that the airport had already secured initial commitments for international flights, with a plan to operate around 16 arrivals and departures. However, uncertainty in the region has led airlines to reassess their timelines.

Long haul interest grows despite challenges

Despite the delay, the airport has seen interest from airlines exploring long haul routes. Discussions are ongoing, particularly around the deployment of wide body aircraft, though no final decisions have been taken.

Officials remain optimistic that once geopolitical conditions stabilise, Navi Mumbai International Airport will emerge as a key aviation hub, strengthening connectivity and easing congestion at Mumbai’s existing airport.

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