Navi Mumbai Airport: Project-Affected Residents Hope For Jobs & Business Opportunities After Guardian Minister’s Assurance | X

Navi Mumbai: Expectations among project-affected residents of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) have risen after Raigad Guardian Minister Bharatsheth Gogawale assured them that priority would be given to locals in employment and business opportunities. Around 800 project-affected residents attended a meeting with the minister, NMIA officials and office-bearers of the 21 Villages Committee.

“We have submitted a request to the NMIA officials who were present at the meeting. They have promised us full cooperation. Our priority will always be the locals,” Gogawale said.

Residents Seek Priority In Airport Opportunities

The meeting was held to address concerns over employment and business opportunities for residents of the 21 villages affected by the airport project. Members of the 21 Villages Committee demanded that local project-affected families be given preference in recruitment and business-related activities associated with the airport.

Sachin Keni, working president of the 21 Villages Committee and general secretary of All India Edition Airport, said that many project-affected residents had been deprived of opportunities amid confusion over their representation during the past three years.

“For the past three years, confusion has prevailed over who represents the project-affected residents. A large number of local people have been left out of employment and business opportunities. We want the NMIA authorities to coordinate with the 21 Villages Committee so that residents of the 21 affected villages get a fair opportunity,” Keni said.

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Committee Calls For Coordinated Action

The committee urged the authorities to establish a coordinated mechanism to ensure that eligible local residents benefit from employment and business opportunities generated by the airport project. The minister's assurance has raised hopes among project-affected families, who are now awaiting concrete steps towards its implementation.

The meeting was attended by Uran Municipal Council president Bhavanatai Ghanekar, several local representatives and office-bearers of the 21 Villages Committee, along with around 800 project-affected residents.

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