Bhiwandi: Shiv Sena (UBT) Demands Disconnection Of Water Supply To Dyeing & Sizing Units Over Pollution Concerns | File Pic

Bhiwandi: With water shortages intensifying across Bhiwandi amid a worsening water crisis, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has demanded the immediate disconnection of water supply to dyeing units, sizing mills and service centres, alleging that industrial consumption and illegal water extraction are affecting supplies to residential areas.

Manoj Gage Shiv Sena (UBT) district co-coordinator for Bhiwandi, submitted a memorandum to Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) Commissioner Anmol Sagar urging the civic administration to prioritise domestic water requirements and stop supplying water to industrial establishments until the situation improves.

In the memorandum, Gage claimed that residents in several parts of the city were struggling to obtain adequate water, while dyeing units, sizing mills and service centres continued to consume large quantities for industrial operations. He said the administration must ensure that household requirements are met before allocating water to commercial and industrial establishments.

Alleges large-scale water theft

Gage also alleged that water was being illegally extracted on a large scale for industrial use. According to him, powerful motors installed at several locations were being used to draw water beyond permitted limits, affecting the quantity available to ordinary residents.

He called on the municipal administration to crack down on illegal connections and unauthorised extraction, repair leakages in the distribution network without delay and take strict action against those found responsible.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader further alleged that some employees in the municipal corporation's water supply department were colluding with those involved in water theft. He demanded an inquiry into the alleged nexus and disciplinary action against officials found guilty.

Also Watch:

Warns of agitation

Referring to the prevailing drought conditions and the need to conserve water, Gage said effective measures were essential to prevent wastage and curb alleged illegal extraction in Bhiwandi. He warned that the Shiv Sena (UBT) would launch an aggressive agitation if the civic administration failed to take immediate action.

The memorandum was submitted in the presence of Shiv Sena city chief Gajendra Gulvi, former city chief Mohan Vallal, former district organiser Vaishali Mistri, Bharatiya Kamgar Sena city president Nazir Shaikh, department chief Harshal Raut and Raju Patkar..

Gage reiterated that the administration must act swiftly to curb water wastage and alleged theft and ensure a regular and adequate supply for residents.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/