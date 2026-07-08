Navi Mumbai Airport Naming Row: Police Detain Protest Leaders, Hundreds Taken Into Custody | Twitter/@I_m_michael_asr

Navi Mumbai: Police on Wednesday detained several leaders and prevented a proposed protest march demanding that the Navi Mumbai International Airport be named after late leader D. B. Patil, leading to tense scenes in Panvel as thousands of supporters gathered despite heavy rain.

The march had been called in support of the long-pending demand to name the airport after D. B. Patil. From early Wednesday morning, supporters, including project-affected residents, women, youth, senior citizens and members of various social organisations, began assembling at Shivaji Maharaj Chowk.

Police had earlier denied permission for the rally and appealed to people not to gather at the protest site. However, thousands of supporters reportedly turned up despite the rain.

As the march was about to begin, police detained several leaders spearheading the agitation, including activist Rashmita Popeta, former MP Balya Mama, Bhavana Ghanekar, and former MLA Balaram Patil. Hundreds of other protesters, including women, were also taken into custody and shifted to different locations in police vehicles.

The detentions triggered angry protests, with demonstrators raising slogans in support of naming the airport after D. B. Patil. Protesters alleged that the police had implemented a pre-planned strategy to prevent the march from proceeding.

According to those present at the protest, tensions escalated while police were taking Rashmita Popeta into custody. Protest organisers claimed she threatened self-harm during the detention, though there was no immediate official confirmation of the claim.

Despite the police action, protesters maintained that their resolve remained unchanged and reiterated their demand for the airport to be named after D. B. Patil. Bhavana Ghanekar said the agitation would be intensified in the coming days and criticised the state government over its handling of the issue.

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