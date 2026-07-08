'Act Of God' Remark Triggers Uproar In Maharashtra Assembly, House Adjourned | X @niranjandtweets

Mumbai: Proceedings in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly were briefly disrupted on Wednesday after a sharp exchange between Speaker Rahul Narwekar and Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray over the causes of the recent heavy rains and their impact across the state.



The Opposition demanded an immediate discussion on the rain-related crisis, arguing that widespread flooding, disruption of transport services and loss of lives made it the most urgent issue before the House. However, Speaker Narwekar informed members that a short-duration discussion on the subject had already been scheduled for Thursday.



While referring to the recent spell of extreme weather, Narwekar attributed the situation to climate change, describing it as an "act of God" beyond human control.

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Aaditya Thackeray strongly objected to the remark, questioning whether environmental issues such as the destruction of mangroves and forests would also be dismissed as an "act of God." He argued that environmental degradation and unchecked development should also be part of the debate on recurring urban flooding.



The Speaker responded by asking whether anyone could control an "act of God," prompting further exchanges between the treasury and Opposition benches.



The situation escalated when Thackeray raised allegations regarding the misuse of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, leading to noisy protests and slogan-shouting from both sides of the House. Amid the uproar, Speaker Narwekar adjourned the proceedings for five minutes to restore order.

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