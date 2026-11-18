Navi Mumbai Airport Job Scam: Fraudsters Allegedly Cheat Job Seekers Of Over ₹23 Lakh With Fake Employment Promises | Representational Image

Mumbai: A family has allegedly been cheated of more than ₹23 lakh by two men who promised to secure well-paying jobs at the Navi Mumbai International Airport. Vakola Police have registered a cheating case against two accused, identified as Sudhakar Fatarpekar and Sai Fatarpekar.

Airport Job Promise Leads To Payments

According to the police, the complainant, a young woman residing in Nalasopara West, came to know about the alleged fraud through her father, who was acquainted with Sudhakar Fatarpekar. Taking advantage of this acquaintance, Sudhakar allegedly told her father that the Navi Mumbai International Airport had commenced operations and that several lucrative job opportunities were available there with attractive salaries.

He assured the family that he would arrange a job for the young woman and collected her Aadhaar card, PAN card and school leaving certificate under the pretext of document verification. The complainant allegedly transferred ₹2.25 lakh to the accused's bank account through NEFT in June 2025 for the job. Subsequently, her father transferred another ₹7 lakh to secure a job for her brother.

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Relatives Also Pay For Job Promises

Apart from this, five to six other relatives of the family also paid a cumulative amount of ₹14 lakh in the hope of securing employment at the airport. The accused had allegedly promised to arrange the appointments within three months. However, even after the stipulated period, no jobs were provided. When the family demanded a refund, the accused allegedly failed to give any satisfactory response. Following this, the complainant approached the police, leading to the registration of a cheating case against the two accused.

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