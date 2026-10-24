Navi Mumbai Airport Connectivity Boost: CM Devendra Fadnavis To Inaugurate Three Major Bridges Linking NMIA, Atal Setu And Panvel On Sunday |

Navi Mumbai: Residents of Navi Mumbai, Panvel and surrounding areas are expected to benefit from improved connectivity to the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis scheduled to inaugurate three major bridges — SBR-9, BR-4 and BR-5 — on Sunday. Constructed by CIDCO across Panvel Creek and the Gadhi River, the bridges are designed to provide signal-free connectivity between the airport, Ulwe Coastal Road, Atal Setu, Amra Marg and Belapur, while linking the network to NH-4B for commuters travelling from Pune, Panvel, Thane and Kalyan.

The bridges are expected to reduce travel time for residents heading to the airport and Mumbai, particularly those travelling via Atal Setu, Ulwe and Belapur. Smoother traffic movement could also reduce fuel consumption and vehicle emissions, offering both economic and environmental benefits to the region.

Among the key projects, the SBR-9 stilt bridge has a total length of 1,762.87 metres and a width of 60 metres. Its components include a 260-metre arm connecting to NH-4B, a 620.20-metre arm towards BR-4, a 110.67-metre arm towards BR-5 and a 672-metre arm towards Khandeshwar railway station. The bridge also features a central rotary with a diameter of 100 metres.

The BR-4 bridge over the Gadhi River measures 505 metres in length and 60 metres in width, with a 54-metre carriageway. The BR-5 bridge, also crossing the Gadhi River, is 325 metres long and 60 metres wide, with a 46-metre carriageway.

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For residents, the infrastructure is expected to provide more direct and uninterrupted access to the airport and key transport corridors, potentially easing the burden of road travel as airport-related activity and urban development increase in the region.

The inauguration ceremony, scheduled for 11 am at the Delhi Public School ground near Sangul along the Mumbai-Goa National Highway in Shirdhon, Panvel, will also include the distribution of property cards to landowners under the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) Town Planning Scheme (TPS). Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will also perform the bhoomipujan for various infrastructure development works under the scheme. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar and other dignitaries are expected to attend.

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