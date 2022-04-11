Navi Mumbai: Airoli ward commissioner Mahendra Sapre advocates to save water

At a time when several areas in the city are facing acute water shortages, preserving the natural resource has become paramount important. Assistant commissioner of Airoli ward, Mahendra Sapre, discussed the importance of using water judiciously during a nutrition fortnight programme held last week.

Sapre said that water is very precious and we should not waste it. “It is unfortunate that many people use pipes to wash cars, installing pipes in front of the shop for cleaning the area. It is a waste of natural resources,” said Sapre.

Even in houses, people should be judicious while using water. He was speaking at the Nutrition Fortnight programme organized by the NMMC at Sainath Wadi in Airoli. The civic body is conducting various programs for the benefit of girls and women. The NMMC Project Officer, Khandagale, Ward Sanitation Officer Subhash Mhase, Inspector Nitin Mahale, Anil Patil, Dr. Sachin Chitnis and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 10:08 AM IST