Navi Mumbai: Airoli ward collects ₹1 lakh fine from shopkeepers for utilising banned single-use plastic | Sourced Photo

Navi Mumbai: As part of the cleanliness survey 2023, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has increased crackdown on those still utilising banned single-use plastics in the city. The civic body collected Rs 1 lakh fines from 45 shops in the last two days.

The campaign against the use of banned plastic has been intensified keeping in mind the goal of a plastic-free Navi Mumbai. The Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar directed to speed up the campaigns in all departments.

Following his direction, Deputy Commissioner of zone 2 Amrish Patnigere, Assistant commissioner of Airoli ward and other officials carried out a surprise inspection in Airoli and seized banned plastic.

On day one Rs 40,000 fine was collected. Similarly, the civic officials collected Rs 60,000 on day two from Feroze Chinese Centre, Sai Snacks, Local Katta, Mahalakshmi Bhojanalaya, Patang Hotel, Behappa Momoz, Hotel Vrishali, Feroze Chinese Centre, Sai Snacks, Patang Hotel, Savitri Devi Nishad and among others.